 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

The incident also caused damage to water tanks, washing machines, and other belongings in the affected area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three teen girls were severely injured after a wall of a private school-- adjacent to their house-- collapsed in the Kotwali area of Gwalior on .

The girls are from the same family, identified as Lali, Kashish and Nisha, who were staying at the ground floor of the house.

Read Also
WATCH: 15-Feet Long Crocodile Spotted In The Backyard Of A House In MP's Shivpuri
article-image

Local residents promptly rescued the injured girls from the damaged house. While their injuries are not major, they have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident also caused damage to water tanks, washing machines, and other belongings in the affected area.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...
article-image

The house’s building was over a hundred years old, and is rented by Parihar family and owned by Raju Sharma.

Concerns had been raised about water accumulation in the walls prior to the incident, but no action was taken.

The municipal corporation is now working to demolish the compromised building to ensure the safety of residents and avoid similar incidents in the future.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and officials are urging property owners to prioritize regular maintenance and address any potential risks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...

MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...

Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Madrasas Operational Across The State To Be Inspected Thoroughly: CM Chouhan

Madrasas Operational Across The State To Be Inspected Thoroughly: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore