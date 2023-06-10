Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

FP photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three teen girls were severely injured after a wall of a private school-- adjacent to their house-- collapsed in the Kotwali area of Gwalior on .

The girls are from the same family, identified as Lali, Kashish and Nisha, who were staying at the ground floor of the house.

Local residents promptly rescued the injured girls from the damaged house. While their injuries are not major, they have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident also caused damage to water tanks, washing machines, and other belongings in the affected area.

The house’s building was over a hundred years old, and is rented by Parihar family and owned by Raju Sharma.

Concerns had been raised about water accumulation in the walls prior to the incident, but no action was taken.

The municipal corporation is now working to demolish the compromised building to ensure the safety of residents and avoid similar incidents in the future.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and officials are urging property owners to prioritize regular maintenance and address any potential risks.