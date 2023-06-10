Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders discussed the election strategy with the office-bearers of the party’s district executive committee on Friday.

The meeting was held at a marriage garden. National general secretary of the party and state in-charge Kuldeep Indaurai and other leaders, who took part in the meeting, gave a tipoff to the party workers about booths.

They also paid tributes to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary and to three-year-old Shristi who fell into a bore-well in Mugawali village and passed away.

According to Indaura, since the people of the state have been fed up with the 17-year-rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the condition is in favour of the Congress.

He told the party workers to collect information about booths and work to defeat the BJP.

President of the party’s district unit Balveer Tomar said the Congress would win the election, because the organisation was strengthened in the state.