Bhopal: LoP Shabista Zaki, Hubby Attacked With Baseball Bat, Hospitalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and senior Congress corporator Shabista Zaki and her husband Asif Zaki were attacked by their neighbour over car parking in Shyamala Hills on Thursday late night, the police said.

The couple received severe injuries and has been admitted to Chirayu Hospital. An FIR has been registered against accused, the police added.

Shyamala Hills police station house officer Umesh Yadav told Free Press that son of a sub inspector Yasir had purchased a house close to Zakis and had put up a no-parking board in front of his house.

Shabista used to park her car there often and had even approached the Shyamala Hills police station regarding the same, as she had been facing inconvenience in parking. Yasir removed the board on Thursday night. Shabista parked her car there again. Enraged at the act, Yasir hit Shabista with a baseball bat.

When her husband Asif, who was inside the house, heard her screaming, he came out to intervene but was assaulted by Yasir using the same baseball bat. The accused even vandalised the duo’s car. The couple received injuries on their head and were rushed to Chirayu Hospital.

Accused Yasir is on the run. An FIR has been registered against him at Shyamala Hills police station.

