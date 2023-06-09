Indore: FSO Notices To Two Food Stores For Keeping Products In Unhygienic Conditions

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety officers have served notices to two food stores for preparing and keeping food products in unhygienic conditions, on Thursday.

Food and drug administration department officials had received a complaint that substandard food items were being sold at Somato Enterprises in Mahavir Nagar after which the team conducted a surprise inspection of the institute and based on suspicion, samples of roasted bread being sold and flour being used were taken for examination, which were sent to the state food laboratory, Bhopal for examination.

A notice has also been issued to the above institute for not getting cleanliness as per the rules, if it is not followed within the stipulated time, further action will be taken against the same.

The food safety officers also inspected Ushatulya Super Market at Kanadia Road and collected samples of jaggery and butter toast for examination.

The officials have also tested various samples through the mobile food laboratory including the primary examination and for spreading awareness of checking food products so that adulterated and unhealthy food items can be checked by the people on their own.