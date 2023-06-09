 Bhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit; Letter Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit; Letter Goes Viral

Bhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit; Letter Goes Viral

All specialists, medical officers, and staff will be following different protocols

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A letter instructing the hospital staff to "not ask any questions" from Governor Mangubhai Patel when he visits the campus on June 9, is going viral on social media.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Councillor & Husband Thrashed With Baseball Bat In Shymala Hills
article-image

The letter was sent by the administration of Bhopal-based KN Medical College. It was shared by independent journalist Kashif Kakvi on Twitter.

The letter read, "The esteemed Governor will be visiting Dr K N Medical College on June 9 at 10:00 AM. Therefore, avoid asking any questions or making any personal complaints."

Read Also
Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will
article-image

It further listed the following protocols ahead of the Governor's visit:

- Mobile phones must be kept on silent mode, and photography or videography is not allowed during the Governor's presence.

- Usage of mobile phones during meals in the Governor's vicinity is prohibited.

- Written communication, such as letters or notes, with the Governor is not permitted during the visit.

- Personal discussions or lodging complaints with the Governor should be avoided.

- Failure to comply with the protocols may result in disciplinary actions.

Read Also
WATCH: 15-Feet Long Crocodile Spotted In The Backyard Of A House In MP's Shivpuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: IITTM Gwalior Student Dies By Suicide

MP: IITTM Gwalior Student Dies By Suicide

Bhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit;...

Bhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit;...

MP Weather Update: Rain Likely In 16 Districts Today, Bhopal Continues To Be Cloudy

MP Weather Update: Rain Likely In 16 Districts Today, Bhopal Continues To Be Cloudy

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow