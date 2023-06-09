Bhopal: KN Medical College Orders Staff To Not Ask 'Questions' From Guv Patel During His Visit; Letter Goes Viral

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A letter instructing the hospital staff to "not ask any questions" from Governor Mangubhai Patel when he visits the campus on June 9, is going viral on social media.

The letter was sent by the administration of Bhopal-based KN Medical College. It was shared by independent journalist Kashif Kakvi on Twitter.

The letter read, "The esteemed Governor will be visiting Dr K N Medical College on June 9 at 10:00 AM. Therefore, avoid asking any questions or making any personal complaints."

It further listed the following protocols ahead of the Governor's visit:

- Mobile phones must be kept on silent mode, and photography or videography is not allowed during the Governor's presence.

- Usage of mobile phones during meals in the Governor's vicinity is prohibited.

- Written communication, such as letters or notes, with the Governor is not permitted during the visit.

- Personal discussions or lodging complaints with the Governor should be avoided.

- Failure to comply with the protocols may result in disciplinary actions.