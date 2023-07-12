MP: 17-Year-Old Alleges Rape By Morena SDO; Officer Cries 'Honey-Trap', Extorted Of ₹10 Lakh

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-divisional officer in Gwalior lodged an extortion complaint against a 17-year-old girl in Gwalior on Tuesday night. A few hours later, the accused girl approached police station and filed a counter FIR alleging rape by the officer. The officer told police that he was honey-trapped and the accused girl extorted Rs 10 lakh from him.

According to reports, Sridhar Lal Ateria (60), a resident of Sabalgarh in Morena district, SDO in the Irrigation Department at Sheopur complained that about three months ago he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller introduced herself as Suman Verma. After talking for a while, the phone got disconnected.

And since that day, the duo had been exchanging text messages and calls. The duo would often indulge in sex chats. Meanwhile, the woman recorded videos and photos of Ateria while talking to her. A few days later, she started blackmailing Ateria and asked for Rs 10 lakh or else she would upload their chats and pictures on social media.

According to SDO, Sridhar Lal Ateria, on July 6, the woman called him and asked for money. The woman asked to pay the amount in Gwalior. SDO reached Gwalior and stayed at a Hotel in Padav police station area. Suman came with a young man named Abhidev and a minor girl.

Ateria gave five lakh rupees, but they were adamant on Rs 10 lakh. They threatened to file a rape case for not giving the money. On this the SDO gave four lakh rupees more. Suman also gave in writing that she would not file a case against him. After this Ateria returned to Sheopur.

Again Asked For Money, SDO Reached The Police

Next day, Suman Verma called again and demanded money from Ateria. Fed up of the daily threats, he approached police station and filed a complaint against the accused girl. He also submitted his pictures and videos with the accused girl.

Minor Files Counter FIR Within 2 Hours

Two hours later at around 2 am, a 17-year-old girl from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, reached Padav police station, where she accused SDO Shridhar Lal Ateria of raping him on the pretext of job. The girl told the police that her maternal aunt and SDO Ateria knew each other. The SDO had said that for Rs 20,000 he would get the minor employed.However, he called her ia a hotel room and allegedly raped her.

Police Engaged In Investigation Of Both The Cases

On the complaint of the minor girl, the police registered a case of rape against SDO Ateria on Wednesday morning.

TI Prashant Singh Yadav of Padav police station said that FIR has been registered on the complaint of both the parties. Both the cases are being investigated separately. Action will be taken on the basis of the facts that will come.