CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that he has changed the definition of politics in the state and in an emotional address to women, referring to them as his sisters, said they will miss him when he is not around.

He was addressing a gathering at Ladkui in his Budhni assembly seat in Sehore district on Sunday.

The state assembly polls are due this year-end.

"I have changed the definition of politics in Madhya Pradesh. You have seen the Congress rule for years. Have you ever seen them caring about the public?" the CM said.

Addressing women present in the gathering, he said, "My sisters, you will not find a brother like me, you will miss me when I am not around." CM Chouhan, during some of his recent speeches, became emotional while addressing the people.

In August, he announced a hike in the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month and also announced 35 per cent reservation for them in government jobs.

Asked by reporters about the CM's statement made in Budhni, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday claimed, "He (Chouhan) will be remembered for his lies and announcements." Former state Congress president Arun Yadav claimed the CM's statement and the present circumstances indicate that his departure (from power) is certain.

"I have seen Chouhan's address wherein he said that he will be missed. This shows the BJP government is being voted out," the former Union minister added.

Earlier, addressing a gathering last week in Khargone, Chouhan said he has no greed for any position.

"If my flesh and bones are useful to you (the public) and children, then my life will be successful," he said.

On a number of occasions in his recent speeches, Chouhan said he runs a family and not government.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a visit to MP last month, said the final voters' list for the state will be published on October 5.

The state assembly poll schedule has not yet been announced.

After the 2018 elections threw up a hung assembly in MP, the Congress, which won 114 seats by restricting the BJP to 109, formed a coalition government under Nath.

However, the Nath-led dispensation collapsed after 15 months in March 2020 when several Congress MLAs, most of them loyalists of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined the BJP, following which the saffron party formed government under Chouhan's leadership.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)