MP: ‘Dayanand’s Philosophy Needs To Be Inculcated In New Generation’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The young generation needs to establish the life philosophy of Maharishi Dayanand about the values that Maharishi Dayanand had shown the need for in the society 200 years ago. Gynaecologist Dr Jaya Mishra expressed the above views at the closing ceremony of Arya Samaj’s door-to-door Yagya campaign. Before this, special guest Dr Katyayan Mishra said that the youth will have to imbibe the ideology of Maharishi Dayanand to become religious and patriotic.

In the presidential address, Acharya Dharmadev Shastri said that Maharishi has inspired all of us to leave all the evils of life and do best selfless deeds. Arya Samaj gives the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. God has given us human birth, hence in this very birth, we should attain Purushartha Chatushtaya Dharma Artha Kama Moksha.

Vedic national prayer was presented by Pt Rajendra Vyas. In the beginning, 30 Vedic families of the city collectively performed a Dev Yagya and offerings with Vedic mantras. Santosh Jat, district commandant of the Home Guards also performed the Yagya.