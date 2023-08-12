Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out In Ganj Basoda | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Ratan Bai Jain Higher Secondary School took out a voter’s awareness rally on Saturday following the directives of the Election Commission to increase the number of voters.

They also sang an awareness song, organised a debate and a street play.

Additional Tehsilder Sabita Patel, Nayab Tehsilder Dinkar Chaturvedi, and other officials flagged off the rally.

The purpose of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is to encourage the new voters, senior citizens, housewives, service men and the physically challenged to cast their votes.

Chaturvedi urged the students who have completed 18 years on September 30 should visit the nearby polling booths and get their names registered.

He appealed to the students to take those voters of their locality and of their families who cannot go to polling booths on their own.

The rally, which began from Tramrakar Dharamshala in Savarkar Chowk, passing by Sironj Square, reached Ratan Bai Higher Secondary School.

The students, who participated in the rally, took oath to raise awareness among voters.

