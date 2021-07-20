Madhya Pradesh to allow desilting of dams to increase its water storage capacity

BHOPAL: Soon, Madhya Pradesh is going to be the first state in the country which will take up desilting of dams to increase its water storage capacity.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved de-silting at four dams in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday at Mantralaya.

Earlier, Kamal Nath-led Congress government had planned for de-silting of water reservoirs and dams.

In the first phase, tenders for the desilting will be floated for four dams- Rani Avanti Bai Sagar (Bargi) in Jabalpur; Tawa in Hoshangabad, Indira Sagar in Khandwa and Ban Sagar in Shahdol district.

The desilting will help increase water holding capacity of water reservoirs up to 5 Lakh hectare thus making available additional water for irrigation purpose. Besides, it will also generate revenue up to Rs 300 crore annually. Tenders will be given to the companies having a turnover of Rs 500 crore during the last three years.