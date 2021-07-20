Madhya Pradesh to allow desilting of dams to increase its water storage capacity

BHOPAL: Soon, Madhya Pradesh is going to be the first state in the country which will take up desilting of dams to increase its water storage capacity.
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved de-silting at four dams in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday at Mantralaya.
Earlier, Kamal Nath-led Congress government had planned for de-silting of water reservoirs and dams.
In the first phase, tenders for the desilting will be floated for four dams- Rani Avanti Bai Sagar (Bargi) in Jabalpur; Tawa in Hoshangabad, Indira Sagar in Khandwa and Ban Sagar in Shahdol district.
The desilting will help increase water holding capacity of water reservoirs up to 5 Lakh hectare thus making available additional water for irrigation purpose. Besides, it will also generate revenue up to Rs 300 crore annually. Tenders will be given to the companies having a turnover of Rs 500 crore during the last three years.
Similarly, the Cabinet has approved installation of CCTV cameras worth Rs 94 crore in police stations. Around 859 police stations already have CCTV cameras. New CCTV cameras will be installed at 258 police stations, 500 police chowkis and 42 Mahila police stations.
Besides, CCTV control systems will be developed at 52 district headquarters.
Cabinet has approved expenses upto Rs 94,18,95,175 comprising budgetary allocation of Rs 66,18,95,175 and Rs 28 crore for† project management† consultant and 5 years warranty. The state cabinet has also given nod to ITI Buxwaha in Chhatarpur district.
The Cabinet also permitted private players for development of bus stands to generate revenue for the government. Market, complex, sport complex will be developed at the bus stand.
For towers settlement, the Cabinet has approved the amendment in Telecommunication and internet policy-2019 of the state.
For government land, 20 per cent of collector guideline is charged for installation of mobile towers. Now instead of collector guidelines, it has been categorized into metropolitan cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, municipal corporation, Nagar Palika Parishad, rural areas etc. Rs 50,000 for metropolitan cities,† Rs 40,000 for other municipal corporations, Rs 35,000 for Nagar Palika Parishad, Rs 30,000 for Nagar Parishad and Rs 20,000 for rural areas per tower. For private land, Rs 1 lakh has been fixed for settlements per tower.
