Cars collide head-on at PHQ: Was the man behind the wheel ‘Bhopal commissioner’? Police to check

BHOPAL: Head-on collision between two cars at Police Headquarters (PHQ) has become a talking point in the city as one of the drivers involved in the accident slapped the other man on the driving seat and went up to challenge the higher-up in the police department in front of cops. The man claiming to be ‘Bhopal commissioner’ stated that even the senior police officer cannot do anything to him. The incident took place at PHQ in Jahangirabad area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police have issued notice to the man and called him for questioning over his absurd comments. A video of verbal duel between two car drivers, following the head-on collision has gone viral on social media.

One of the drivers, who got down from his car -wearing the name plate of ‘assistant Commissioner GST’ (MP-04-EA-7984), introduced himself as ‘Bhopal commissioner’ and slapped the driver of another car in front of cops.