Cars collide head-on at PHQ: Was the man behind the wheel ‘Bhopal commissioner’? Police to check

BHOPAL: Head-on collision between two cars at Police Headquarters (PHQ) has become a talking point in the city as one of the drivers involved in the accident slapped the other man on the driving seat and went up to challenge the higher-up in the police department in front of cops. The man claiming to be ‘Bhopal commissioner’ stated that even the senior police officer cannot do anything to him. The incident took place at PHQ in Jahangirabad area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Police have issued notice to the man and called him for questioning over his absurd comments. A video of verbal duel between two car drivers, following the head-on collision has gone viral on social media.
One of the drivers, who got down from his car -wearing the name plate of ‘assistant Commissioner GST’ (MP-04-EA-7984), introduced himself as ‘Bhopal commissioner’ and slapped the driver of another car in front of cops.
The ‘commissioner’ is heard saying ‘take away Peti (money) whatever you want from my car. Your DIG Irashad Wali will not do anything. The madam sitting inside the car is my wife.’ The man claimed that he is posted in Mandideep. Police did not register any FIR but have sent a notice to the man summoning him to the police station for questioning.
As per Jahangirabad police, they received information about the head-on collision between two cars at PHQ. Police team reached the spot and instead of registering an FIR, the cops were seen ‘settling’ the case.
SHO Jahangirabad Virendra Chouhan said, “We have not registered any FIR but have called the man who introduced himself as ‘Bhopal commissioner’ for questioning. The person who claimed to be the commissioner was making absurd comments and we will question him at the police station, said the SHO, adding that the course of action will be decided after his questioning.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)