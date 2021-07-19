Bhopal: Corona casts its shadow on Eid-ul-Zuha, ‘Bazaar ek dum thanda hai’ say goat traders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corona has casted its shadow over Eid-ul-Azha. Raising of goats have become expensive while customers are left with less money due to pandemic conditions.

‘Sales of goats have gone down by more than 50%’, says Raja Qureshi, who is in goat trading for past over twenty years. Most renowned goat mandis (markets) in Bhopal including Jinsi market, Gandhi Nagar, Budhwara, Arif Nagar and Karond are witnessing lesser footfall compared to pre-covid times, he added.

‘Bazaar ek dum thanda hai (festive spirit has dampened),’ says Naim Ansari, engaged in the goat selling business. Before covid there were many families who used to sacrifice 2-3 goats. This year they have decided to perform sacrifice of only one goat, said Ansari. Several others have given up due to their economic conditions, Ansari added.

Raising of goats have become expensive therefore the rates have almost doubled. On the other hand, corona pandemic has severely affected the purchasing power of customers, he added.

Situation is so bad that goat vendors have taken to roadsides and are visiting homes of prospective buyers. The rates of goats that averaged around Rs 10-12,000 last year has reached Rs 18,000 and above.

One of the customers, visiting Gandhi Nagar goat market on Monday said that his pocket allowed a goat ranging between Rs 10-12,000 only. He said he hopes to buy it a day before Eid-ul-Azha as the rates might come down the last evening.

Eidd-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 21 July.