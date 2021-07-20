Bhopal: Father-in-law booked for sexual harassment, issuing threats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case against 60-year-old man for sexually harassing his daughter-in-law. The incident occurred at Marwadi Road in Kotwali police station on July 14 but she lodged a complaint on Monday. The accused is on the run.

Kotwali police said the woman lived with her family including accused in Aishbagh.

On the day of incident, the complainant, 32, reached Marwadi Road with the accused for buying vegetables. Both of them sell vegetables and when they reached the area, it was early morning and there was hardly any crowd.

The accused sexually harassed the woman and also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The victim kept mum till Monday but he again made a similar attempt while they were alone.

She told her mother-in-law about the incident and reached Kotwali police station on Monday evening. The accused was booked for sexual harassment and threats, said police. The accused was booked under Sections 354, 354 A and 506 of IPC.