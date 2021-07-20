Indore: Woman ends life consuming poisonous substance, kin accuses husband of harassment

Indore: A married woman committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her place under Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. Her family members alleged that she was being harassed by her husband over petty issues.

As per investigating officer SI RS Dandotiya, Manju Sonkar (40), a resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar area was taken to a city hospital on Monday in critical condition after she consumed some poisonous substance. She died during treatment on Tuesday.

The deceased's kin, who live in Jabalpur accused Manju's husband of harassment. "Our daughter often used to tell how her husband used to harass her over petty issues," added the kin.

Her husband informed the police that Manju was under depression over the death of some relatives due to covid a month ago. Possibly, she took such an extreme step due to the same. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the exact reason for her suicide.