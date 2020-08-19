Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's 'Jobs for local' move unlikely to make dent in unemployment

The decision to give government jobs only to those youths domiciled in MP will barely make any difference, since the state has nearly three million people without jobs.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement on Tuesday, which has made Madhya Pradesh the first state to reserve all government jobs for state domiciles, may seem to be great boost for the huge army of unemployed people in the state but ground reality is different.

Though the chief minister has set aside the entire cake for ‘state’s children’, the fact is that the cake is very small. In fact, it is almost non-existent.

As per the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2019-20, the state's population rose by 20 per cent over the past 10 years. But the number of government jobs, instead of rising, actually shrunk by 2.5 per cent in the same period.