Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: EC guidelines soon for elections amidst corona

The Election Commission (EC) plans to make guidelines for holding polls and by-polls, keeping in mind the corona pandemic. A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday.
The state chief electoral officers and the electoral officers of states will make a plan on the basis of EC guidelines. Elections will be held keeping in view the local conditions.
During the meeting, the election commissioners discussed suggestions made by the political parties and the chief electoral officers over holding elections during the pandemic.
The commission will prepare guidelines on the basis of the suggestions. The decision taken by the commission indicates that a decision on holding by-polls for 27 seats in MP may be taken soon.
Elections for these seats may be held on time according to the guidelines. The assembly election in Bihar is due in November. EC will conduct elections in Bihar according to the guidelines.
The by-election for 22 seats in MP is due on September 22. In January, six months will be completed since six other seats fell vacant.
According to sources in the commission, the by-polls for these seats may be conducted in October. If the by-polls are held in October, it will be prelude to the assembly election in Bihar.
For that reason, date for by-polls for 22 seats, which are due in September, may be extended because of special circumstances.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)