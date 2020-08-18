Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: EC guidelines soon for elections amidst corona

The Election Commission (EC) plans to make guidelines for holding polls and by-polls, keeping in mind the corona pandemic. A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday.

The state chief electoral officers and the electoral officers of states will make a plan on the basis of EC guidelines. Elections will be held keeping in view the local conditions.

During the meeting, the election commissioners discussed suggestions made by the political parties and the chief electoral officers over holding elections during the pandemic.

The commission will prepare guidelines on the basis of the suggestions. The decision taken by the commission indicates that a decision on holding by-polls for 27 seats in MP may be taken soon.