Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Shivraj's government urges Election Commission to put off elections because of corona, Congress objects

The state government is opposed to holding by-election for 27 seats soon.

The government has dashed off a letter to the Election Commission, requesting that the by-polls may be put off for a few more days because of the corona pandemic.

According to sources, the chief secretary has written the letter, saying that the district administration is busy handling the coronavirus, and that the disease may spread during the election.

Six months have passed since the two Vidhan Sabha seats, Agar and Jaora, fell vacant. The dates for elections for these seats have been extended because of the corona pandemic.

Twenty-two seats having fallen vacant will complete six months on September 19. Three more seats have fallen vacant after three legislators have quit the Congress and the House membership.