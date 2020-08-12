IndiaSaysNoToBJP trends as Congress win 'Mood of the Nation' Twitter poll

Congress leaders, spokespersons and supporters on Wednesday began tweeting the 'failures' of the Narendra Modi government with #IndiaSaysNoToBJP.
This was after the saffron party lost to the grand-old party in India Today's 'Mood of the Nation' Twitter poll. Congress secured 55.2 per cent votes, while the BJP received 39 per cent votes from the 36,042 voters.
Congress spokesperson Gaurav Pandhi took to Twitter and said, "Across India, BJP MPs are being heckled by people for their failure in managing Covid19 & economic crisis. People are losing their loved ones & livelihood due to BJP's failure." "The same sentiment is reflected in online polls. BJP's PROPAGANDA won't last longer #IndiaSaysNoToBJP," he added.
In another tweet, Pandhi said that out of 73 polls conducted online in the last 3 months, BJP has lost 67 of them. "Out of 73 polls conducted online by various media organisations & journalists in last 3 months, on 67 polls people outrightly voted AGAINST BJP, their policies & propaganda and in FAVOUR of Congress & issues raised by Congress. The message is LOUD & Clear! #IndiaSaysNoToBJP," he tweeted.
Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) National President Neeraj Kundan tweeted, "However strong the game of manipulation be. But if you can't address the issues concerning the majority of people, then people will show you your real place. #IndiaSaysNoToBJP."
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister TS Singh Deo also pointed at the 'failures' of the BJP. "#IndiaInEconomicCrisis The manufacturing sector is contracting. The GDP is tumbling. Uninformed response to Covid19 by Central Govt has wrecked the economy. All that the BJP has to offer is PR and Advertising. #IndiaSaysNoToBJP," he tweeted.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, according to the India Today-Karvy Insights Ltd Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular choice as the next PM of the country with 66 per cent votes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the second choice with a mere 8 per cent votes.
Amit Shah is the best performing minister in the Modi cabinet and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the best CM, the survey suggests.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)