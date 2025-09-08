 Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO Injured

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO Injured

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Monday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Encounter (File Image) | X

Kulgam: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Monday, September 8. According to reports, one terrorist was neutralised by the security personnel, while one Indian Army soldier also sustained injuries in the gunfight.

The injured Army soldier is a junior commissioned officer (JCO). Security forces received an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the Guddar forest of the district. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

OP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in its X post.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries," It added.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Schedule, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, And Registration Steps
Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Schedule, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, And Registration Steps
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Spaniard Earned In Total After Winning The US Open 2025 Title?
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Spaniard Earned In Total After Winning The US Open 2025 Title?
TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply
TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply
Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend
Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend

The gun battle erupted after terrorists fired on the security personnel. The security forces gave a befitting reply.

More details are still awaited.

Last month, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action during Operation Akhal in Kulgum. The soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice were Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh. Three terrorists were also killed in Operation Akhal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Youth Forced To Kneel Down & Apologise After Waving Palestine Flag Near Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Goa: Youth Forced To Kneel Down & Apologise After Waving Palestine Flag Near Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India May...

Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India May...

Bengaluru Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In The City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In The City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO...

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO...

UP: BJP MP's Sister Assaulted & Threatened By In-Laws After Objecting To Relative Who Tried Filming...

UP: BJP MP's Sister Assaulted & Threatened By In-Laws After Objecting To Relative Who Tried Filming...