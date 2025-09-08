Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Guddar Forest; One Terrorist Neutralised, Army JCO Injured

Encounter (File Image) | X

Kulgam: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Monday, September 8. According to reports, one terrorist was neutralised by the security personnel, while one Indian Army soldier also sustained injuries in the gunfight.

The injured Army soldier is a junior commissioned officer (JCO). Security forces received an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the Guddar forest of the district. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

OP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in its X post.

OP GUDDAR, Kulgam



Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam.



Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,… pic.twitter.com/pV3oWW6gor — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 8, 2025

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries," It added.

The gun battle erupted after terrorists fired on the security personnel. The security forces gave a befitting reply.

Based on specific intelligence, #encounter has started in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details to follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 8, 2025

More details are still awaited.

Last month, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action during Operation Akhal in Kulgum. The soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice were Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh. Three terrorists were also killed in Operation Akhal.