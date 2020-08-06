Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma bats for voting in Lankan pattern

The Congress has demanded to hold the by-elections in the state on the Sri Lanka pattern. Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday has sent a letter to this regard to the President and the Election Commission.
As the national lockdown is being lifted in phased manner and the situation is gradually returning the normalcy, the political activities in state are picking up.
Election in 27 Vidhan Sabha seats are pending in state and now the Congress party has demanded to conduct the election in Sri Lanka pattern.
Verma asked, if Sri Lanka can hold parliamentary elections through ballot during the Covid pandemic and the voting percentage was 71 percent, then why can’t it be done in Madhya Pradesh?
In Lanka the elections were done through the ballot paper to prevent corona infection. The EVMs were not used in the elections because it can spread infection.
He claimed that the BJP is going to lose the by-elections and to save the MP government, the BJP lead NDA government is trying to extend the elections.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)