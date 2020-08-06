Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma bats for voting in Lankan pattern

The Congress has demanded to hold the by-elections in the state on the Sri Lanka pattern. Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday has sent a letter to this regard to the President and the Election Commission.

As the national lockdown is being lifted in phased manner and the situation is gradually returning the normalcy, the political activities in state are picking up.

Election in 27 Vidhan Sabha seats are pending in state and now the Congress party has demanded to conduct the election in Sri Lanka pattern.