Madhya Pradesh: Congress to distribute Ganga Jal for the purification of the 27-state assemblies

Bhopal: Taking a dig at the void created by the shift of 25 Congress MLA into saffron party, the former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that Congress party will distribute Ganga Jal for the purification of the 27 state assemblies where the by-elections are to be held.

The ex-CM launched the campaign on Thursday which is said to begin from Sanwer district.

Both the parties are in full swing for the by-polls. The state coordinator of different Morcha, Archna Jaiswal informed that under the campaign ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh’, the party workers will distribute the Jal to the house of each voter of these constituencies.

She further added, “The BJP had toppled the Congress government with unethical means and the spread a lot of hatred in these 27 constituencies. So for the purification of the constituencies, a pack of half a liter Gangajal will be distributed and it will start from Sanwer constituency.

However, Home Minister Narottam left no chance in taking a jibe at the Congress' campaign. Taking to his twitter handle, he said, “Yes purification is surely needed. The party Congress which is going to distribute Ganga Jal in the constituencies first should purify their own inner consciousness. Sometimes they questioned on Lord Ram, sometimes on Army and sometimes on Election Commission of India. The party had come in power by making false promises and to clear their sin, purification is needed’.