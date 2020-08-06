Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislator and former minister Harsh Yadav reports corona positive, informs via tweet

Congress legislator and former minister Harsh Yadav from Deori in Sagar reported to be corona positive on Thursday. The minister informed about the same through a tweet. Taking to the micro blogging site, the minister said, "I had a fever for the last few days, I got the test done and the corona report has come positive. Every person who has come in contact with me in the last 7 days is requested to get your inquiry done. With the trust and prayers of all of you, I will be fully healthy and soon be present among you." The former minister has been referred to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal from Sagar for further treatment of Corona.
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also prayed for speedy recovery of Harsh Yadav. Taking to twitter, Kamal Nath said, "Heard about Harsh Yadav reporting COVID positive. I pray for his speedy recovery."
At the same time, Congress MLA Sunil Uike from Junnardev of Chhindwara was also reported corona positive and is undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital.
So far, 13 MLAs have been corona infected in the state. Three ministers including CM Shivraj have also been hit by Corona. Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu hospital on Wednesday. However, it is said that he was not examined before being discharged. His third report came positive. Even after this, the hospital management discharged him as per ICMR guidelines.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)