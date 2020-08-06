Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislator and former minister Harsh Yadav reports corona positive, informs via tweet

At the same time, Congress MLA Sunil Uike from Junnardev of Chhindwara was also reported corona positive and is undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital.

So far, 13 MLAs have been corona infected in the state. Three ministers including CM Shivraj have also been hit by Corona. Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu hospital on Wednesday. However, it is said that he was not examined before being discharged. His third report came positive. Even after this, the hospital management discharged him as per ICMR guidelines.