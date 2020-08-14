Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP to attack Congress on issue of Dalit MLA in Bengaluru Riots

The BJP has picked up a fresh issue for the by-elections for 27 seats. The Congress’s silence on the incident of attack on the house of Dalit MLA, Akhand Shriniwas Murty in Bangaluru has become an issue for the BJP in the by-elections in MP.
Out of 27 seats, where the by-elections will be held, nine are reserved for the SC/ST category.
Devra, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, Sanwer, Agar, Gohad, Amhab and Karera are reserved for the SC/ST candidates.
The Congress is keeping mum over support to Dalit. Therefore, the BJP has planned to make it an issue in the ensuing by-polls.
The BJP will try to influence Dalits saying that the Congress has offended them.
Apart from national leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, no other leaders across the country have criticised the attack on party legislator in Bangaluru. The BJP is connecting the issue to the pride of Dalits.
The BJP is also trying to connect the other incidents against Dalits during the Congress rule. The BJP has already raised the issue of not sending Phul Singh Baraiya to Rajya Sabha. The BJP is opening the files connected with the incidents of attack during the Congress rule, that they may make an issue.
According to BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, such incidents indicate that the Congress is anti-Dalit.
Agarwal said the incidents in Bangaluru showed that the Congress is against Dalits, and such cases would be brought to public during the by-elections.
The Congress’s silence on the incident in Bangaluru has resulted from its appeasement policy, which will be told to the people, Agarwal said.
