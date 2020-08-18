Madhya Pradesh: Jobs to youth was not in Kamal Nath government's priority list

The Chief Minister’s decision of ‘jobs-to-the-sons-of-the-soil’ has rattled the opposition Congress which was planning hard to make unemployment a major plank in the ensuing Assembly by elections. The opposition though has been targeting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government over the prevailing unemployment in the state, however, its own performance on this front during its regime has been nothing to write home about.

The Kamal Nath –led government had made a lot of noise about its resolve to provide jobs to the locals but it did little to walk the talk. Not even a single exam was conducted by the Congress government to give employment to youths.

In July last year, Nath announced that his government would reserve 70 per cent jobs in the private sector for the residents of Madhya Pradesh. However, the announcement remained just that – an announcement.

As for providing jobs in the government sector to the vast army of unemployed youth, the record of the Nath government was worse. Kamal Nath took over the reins of the government in December 2018. However, for the next one year, the Professional Examination Board (PEB) – the erstwhile Vyapam – did not advertise a single vacancy in the government.