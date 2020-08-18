End of tax terror: I-T department launches Regional E-Assessment Centre in Indore

Indore: The Regional e-Assessment Centre (ReAC) of MP-Chhattisgarh Zone of National e-Assessment Centre of Income Tax Department under the Faceless Assessment Scheme of income tax , has been set up in the city. Four Assessment Units (AU) of the Centre are set up in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raipur and Bilaspur, while Verification Units (VU) in Indore and Review Unit (RU) is set up in Ujjain under Indore ReAC. Now the ReCA Indore is ready to take-up the assignments.
By offering independence from tax terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the platform ‘Transparent Taxation-Honouring the Honest’ on August 13. PM Modi has made an announcement of Faceless Assessment, Faceless Appeals, and Taxpayers Charter and Extending scope of Specified Financial Transaction (SFT).
Top brass sources of the Department informed this correspondent that the Faceless Assessment is extended version of e-Assessment, which was announced in Union Budget 2018 and launched in October 7, 2019 with
the launch of National e-Assessment Centre in New Delhi. Even after launch of the E-Assessment Scheme, practically, most of the assessments are still being done, wherein assessed or his representative appears physically before jurisdictional assessing officers.
Just after the PM Modi’s announcement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) launched the Faceless Assessment Scheme from the same day i.e. August 13.
ReAC set-up in Indore
For the execution of the Faceless Assessment under the National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) 30 Regional e-Assessment Centres (ReACs) have been set-up across the country. ReAC of MP-Chhattisgarh Zone of
Income Tax Department is set-up in the city. It will be headed by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CC I-T) Indore Region. Under the ReAC Indore, 4 Assessment Units are set-up in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raipur
and Bilaspur, one Review Units (RU) in Ujjain and a Verification Unit (VU) in Indore. Sources said that diversion of the staff and officer and training is underway.
Beauty of Faceless Assessment
-Now, all income tax cases picked up for scrutiny, except those relating to search & seizure as well as international tax charges, come under faceless assessment.
-Scrutiny Selection only through automated system using Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Thus, no manual involvement in selection for Scrutiny.
-Abolition of territorial jurisdiction. Thus the AO shall be situated in other cities and the assessee may not be able to know who is the AO.
-No physical interface, no need to visit Income Tax office. Thus, all reply by assessee should be submitted electronically.
-Team based assessments and team based review. Thus, Draft assessment order in one city, review in another city and finalization in third city.
With the launch of Faceless Assessment Scheme, the ReAC at Indore have been set-up and AU, VU and RU have also come-up. Diversion of the staff and officer and training is underway. We are ready to take-up cases from NeAC.Ajay Kumar Chauhan, Principal Chief Commissioner of MP-CG Zone of Income Tax Department.
