End of tax terror: I-T department launches Regional E-Assessment Centre in Indore

ReAC set-up in Indore



For the execution of the Faceless Assessment under the National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) 30 Regional e-Assessment Centres (ReACs) have been set-up across the country. ReAC of MP-Chhattisgarh Zone of

Income Tax Department is set-up in the city. It will be headed by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CC I-T) Indore Region. Under the ReAC Indore, 4 Assessment Units are set-up in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raipur

and Bilaspur, one Review Units (RU) in Ujjain and a Verification Unit (VU) in Indore. Sources said that diversion of the staff and officer and training is underway.



Beauty of Faceless Assessment



-Now, all income tax cases picked up for scrutiny, except those relating to search & seizure as well as international tax charges, come under faceless assessment.



-Scrutiny Selection only through automated system using Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Thus, no manual involvement in selection for Scrutiny.



-Abolition of territorial jurisdiction. Thus the AO shall be situated in other cities and the assessee may not be able to know who is the AO.



-No physical interface, no need to visit Income Tax office. Thus, all reply by assessee should be submitted electronically.



-Team based assessments and team based review. Thus, Draft assessment order in one city, review in another city and finalization in third city.