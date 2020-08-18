Indore: Rapid Antigen Test to start in city

With an aim to increase testing in city to contain the spread of Covid-19, the district administration has decided to start Rapid Antigen Test for getting results of Covid-19 patients in 15-30 minutes.

A training programme was also organised by the administration at Ravindranatya Grah on Monday for the teams to conduct the tests in the city.

“As many as 89 teams have been constituted for the work. These teams include 25 RRT teams of rural areas and 44 teams in fever clinics. More teams with each SDM will also be deployed for the work,” administrative officials said during the training programme.

The training programme was led by Collector Manish Singh who informed that 12,000 kits have been received for the work and they have the target of about 1200-1500 tests each day.

“Those who were found negative but having symptoms will be tested through other methods including RT-PCR for confirmation, Kits will be distributed to teams on August 18.” Singh told the trainees.

19 patients discharged

As many as 19 more patients were discharged from Index Medical College on Monday.

Total number of patients discharged till Sunday night was 6,618 with which the recovery rate in city remained at 65 per cent. All discharged patients expressed gratitude towards the hospital, doctors, and administration for taking their care and supporting them in getting rid of the disease.

Divisional Commissioner meets patients in MRTB Hospital

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma reached MRTB Hospital on Monday and met patients there.

Along with motivating the patients to get rid of the disease, Sharma also motivated the doctors and staff for continuing the fight against the deadly virus.