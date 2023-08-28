Madhya Pradesh: Out To Party, 2 Youths Drown Near Nalkeshwar Mahadev In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Youths Die After Drowning In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Out for party, two youths drowned near Nalkeshwar Mahadev in Gwalior on Sunday.

The friends, identified as Ranjit Valmiki (23) and Neetesh Valmik (22), had ventured to the location to enjoy a party. The incident unfolded when they decided to take a dip in the deep waters of Tighra Dam.

Neetesh Valmik |

Ranjit and Neetesh, who were residents of Mehgawan and Govindpuri respectively, were working at a hotel in Gwalior. Accompanied by four other friends, they embarked on a bike journey to Tighra Dam on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Initially, they had planned to visit a water club, but later changed their destination to Nalkeshwar Mahadev.

Upon reaching the spot, they decided to take a swim in the deep waters.

Ranjit suddenly found himself in distress while swimming and began to struggle. Neetesh, in a courageous effort to save his friend, grabbed onto Ranjit, but unfortunately, both of them drowned.

Despite their friends' attempts to rescue them, Ranjit and Neetesh could not be saved from the clutches of the water.

Their companions called for help and informed the police.

Police initiated a search operation with the assistance of local divers.

The bodies of Ranjit and Neetesh were recovered from the water around midnight and were sent for post-mortem examination.

