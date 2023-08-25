MP: Gwalior Nursing Student Beaten Up By Classmate, Gets Acid-Attack Threat

Acid Attack | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A nursing student was allegedly molested and beaten up by her classmate in Gwalior. The accused, further, threatened her to throw acid on her face as she refused his advances, on Thursday. As the victim’s older sister came to her rescue, the accused beat her as well.

On Friday, the police registered a case in the matter.

The 21-year-old nursing student lives under Kampu police station area in Gwalior. The accused also studies at her class and had been troubling her for the past few days.

The victim had rejected his proposals several times, saying she was not interested in all this. However, the accused kept pestering her while the girl chose to keep silent due to fear of society.

Accused slapped, insulted victim

On Thursday, the victim had left home for college, when the accused boy waylaid her. He held her hand and started abusing her at the college premises. He tried to forcibly take her away and when she protested, the accused slapped her, insulted her in front of everyone.

When the victim's elder sister--who is also in the same college, saw the incident, she came to rescue her sibling. However, the accused thrashed her as well and advised her not to get involved in their case.

'Will not let you befriend anyone'

The accused finally decided to run away after the victim started shouting. Before fleeing the spot, the accused threatened the girl of an acid attack to ruin her face and said that if she will not become friends with him, he will not let her befriend anyone else either.

Police have started searching for the accused.

