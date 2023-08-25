 MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information, took the overturned bus into custody and sent the injured to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike Borne Youth To Death In Katni |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus crushed a bike, killing three youths on spot in Katni on Friday morning. To control the collision, the driver applied sudden brakes, which left the bus overturned on road, consequently injuring some passengers. The incident happened in the middle of the Sleemanabad to Umariapan road, at Kachpura turn.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information, took the overturned bus into custody and sent the injured to the hospital. 

According to local reports, he accident happened around 11 am on Friday. In the accident, two youths died on the spot while the third breathed his last while being taken to the Sleemanabad hospital.

Read Also
MP S*x Scandal: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Caught In Compromising Position With Man; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Bus overturned after the accident

Constable Brijmohan Chowdhary, posted at Sleemanabad police station, said that Chandrabhan Vasudev, Niket Vasudev and Virendra Vasudev, residents of Salaiya Gate, were going on a motorcycle when all three were run over by the bus. 

“Due to the high speed of the bus, it overturned after the accident. Locals also gathered at the spot after hearing the screams and informed the police about the accident,” he added. 

The injured have been sent to Sleemanabad for treatment while police have started investigating the matter. 

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break Returns To The State, Minimal Rainfall Expected Until Early...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Tribal Man Detained By Police Found Dead At Home In Raisen

MP: Tribal Man Detained By Police Found Dead At Home In Raisen

MP: BJP Is On 'Jan Sauda Yatra', Says Nath Reiterating '50% Commission' Charges Against State Govt

MP: BJP Is On 'Jan Sauda Yatra', Says Nath Reiterating '50% Commission' Charges Against State Govt

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break Returns To The State, Minimal Rainfall Expected Until Early...

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break Returns To The State, Minimal Rainfall Expected Until Early...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj To Inaugurate Metro Train Model At Smart City Park Tomorrow

Bhopal: CM Shivraj To Inaugurate Metro Train Model At Smart City Park Tomorrow