MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike Borne Youth To Death In Katni |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus crushed a bike, killing three youths on spot in Katni on Friday morning. To control the collision, the driver applied sudden brakes, which left the bus overturned on road, consequently injuring some passengers. The incident happened in the middle of the Sleemanabad to Umariapan road, at Kachpura turn.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information, took the overturned bus into custody and sent the injured to the hospital.

According to local reports, he accident happened around 11 am on Friday. In the accident, two youths died on the spot while the third breathed his last while being taken to the Sleemanabad hospital.

Bus overturned after the accident

Constable Brijmohan Chowdhary, posted at Sleemanabad police station, said that Chandrabhan Vasudev, Niket Vasudev and Virendra Vasudev, residents of Salaiya Gate, were going on a motorcycle when all three were run over by the bus.

“Due to the high speed of the bus, it overturned after the accident. Locals also gathered at the spot after hearing the screams and informed the police about the accident,” he added.

The injured have been sent to Sleemanabad for treatment while police have started investigating the matter.

