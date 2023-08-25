MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break Returns To The State, Minimal Rainfall Expected Until Early September

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing another round of monsoon break for the second time this season.

Prior to this, there was a monsoon break from August 5 to 17. According to meteorologists, there's no expectation of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh until around September 5-6. Some areas might witness light drizzles or local activity, but significant heavy rain is unlikely. The lack of intense rainfall might impact the overall monsoon figures, as normal rainfall estimates could falter.

Currently, the state has seen an overall 8% deficit in rainfall. The average rainfall has been around 26 inches, while it was expected to reach 28.30 inches by now.

According to local reports, the absence of heavy rainfall in August has led to a consistent decrease in these figures. With another monsoon break of about 10 days, the deficit in rainfall could further worsen.

Situation of Monsoon Break

Ved Prakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, mentioned that a cyclonic system over northern Uttar Pradesh was active, which influenced the monsoon trough to move over the region.

However, this system has weakened and is now located around northern Chhattisgarh, which is impacting Madhya Pradesh to a lesser extent. Most parts of the state are experiencing dry weather due to this. While some regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol might witness sporadic light to moderate showers or drizzles, the overall trend is dry.

The weather is expected to remain dry until September 5-6, with some possibility of local systems causing occasional drizzles.

Singh explained that this is the second half of the monsoon season. In a day or two, the monsoon trough will shift towards the Himalayas, leading to a monsoon break-like situation in central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Weather Forecast

Bhopal: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with the possibility of light drizzles in Kolar, Bairagarh, and Bairasia.

Indore: The weather will remain clear, with a chance of light drizzles in some areas.

Gwalior: Sunny spells are likely, and heavy rainfall is not expected.

Jabalpur: The weather will be mostly clear, with occasional light drizzles in some areas.

Ujjain: The weather will alternate between sunshine and clouds, and there's no expectation of heavy rainfall.

