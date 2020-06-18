Madhya Pradesh: No online classes for pre-primary, primary students

The state government has imposed a complete ban on online classes for students of pre-primary and primary (grades one to five) classes besides putting a cap of two sessions per day for students of classes six to eight. Each session should not be of more than 30-45 minutes duration.

The government has also directed that recordings of online classes should be made available to the students and their parents so that they can view them as per their convenience and that the NCERT guidelines on ‘Safe online learning in times of COVID-19’ should be adhered to.