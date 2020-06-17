There will be huge loss if sale of Chinese products is prevented, say Bhopal traders

BHOPAL: The market will suffer a huge loss if shopkeepers will be asked to refrain from selling Chinese products without their India manufactured substitutes available.
The businessmen who sell electronic gadgets, toys, crockery, gym equipment, footwear will suffer most as these goods are mainly procured from China. The toys’ shops with selling price as high as Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 will suffer as these kinds of toys will be available at double the amount if not imported from China. Similarly, crockery, mobile phones, phone accessories will cost high to customers. Free Press talked to few traders to know their views.
Excerpts
We’re selling because we’re getting them
Inder Amarnani, owner of Toys and Toys shop in New Market, said customers prefer Chinese toys because they are available at a lesser rate and have extra features that Indian toys lack. “The government should ban all Chinese products at borders. We are selling because we are getting them,” he added.
Centre should ban Chinese products
Dinesh Mandnani, owner of Variety mobile accessories, said mobile accessories are other items used in its manufacturing are imported from China. If the parts and accessories are banned, the mobile market will suffer by over 80 per cent. “If Centre bans Chinese products on borders, it will benefit other Indian market,” he added.
If made in India, it may cost double
Garish Gangwani, owner of Turning Point shop, says Chinese shoes are of latest trend and available under Rs 1,000. They will be available at double the rates, if made in India. “Durability of Indian products is more than that of Chinese but customers prefer less durable accessories nowadays,” he says.
