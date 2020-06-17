India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces solatium of 20 lakh to kin of slain soldier

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the soldier, who lost his life in the border skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

In a statement, the Chief Minister stated one of the family members of the slain soldier K Palani who belonged to Ramanathapuram district will be offered a government job.

Palaniswami also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

DMK president MK Stalin also condoled the death of the jawan.