Madhya Pradesh: Jaura, Agar by-polls prestige issue for Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaivardhan Singh

BHOPAL: The state is all set to see two by-polls after the death of BJP MLA from Agar, Manohar Untwal.

Jaura Vidhan Sabha seat has already fallen vacant after the death of Congress MLA from there, Banwarilal Sharma, last month.

Through these two by-elections, Congress will have an opportunity to get majority of its own in the Assembly. At present, the party is a couple of seats away from the majority mark.

In the 230-member House, 228 seats have been filled. Initially, Congress had 114 seats, but, after its win in Jhabua by-election, the party’s tally mounted to 115. Nevertheless, after the death of Sharma, the number of its seats has again declined to 114.