Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's Surprise Visit In Shivpuri Delights Residents, Devotees Throng To Meet Him

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's surprise visit to residence of SP Shivpuri brought a much delight in the town, as people thronged to meet him, on Saturday morning.

According to Nai Dunia, Pandit Shastri was returning from Gujarat and while returning to Chhatarpur from Gujarat, he stopped at the residence of SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadauria in Shivpuri. After spending some time at the SP’s house, he continued his journey to Chhatarpur.

The sudden appearance of Dhirendra Shastri surprised the SP.

As Pandit Shastri arrived at the SP's residence, hundreds of people gathered there to take selfies with him and to touch his feet.

Pandit Shastri got out of his car and met his devotees.

The police faced difficulties in managing the crowd during the time.