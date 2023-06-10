 Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's Surprise Visit In Shivpuri Delights Residents, Devotees Throng To Meet Him
He spent some time at SP’s house and continued his journey to Chhatarpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Nai Dunia photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's surprise visit to residence of SP Shivpuri brought a much delight in the town, as people thronged to meet him, on Saturday morning.

article-image

According to Nai Dunia, Pandit Shastri was returning from Gujarat and while returning to Chhatarpur from Gujarat, he stopped at the residence of SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadauria in Shivpuri. After spending some time at the SP’s house, he continued his journey to Chhatarpur.

article-image

The sudden appearance of Dhirendra Shastri surprised the SP.

As Pandit Shastri arrived at the SP's residence, hundreds of people gathered there to take selfies with him and to touch his feet.

Pandit Shastri got out of his car and met his devotees.

The police faced difficulties in managing the crowd during the time.

