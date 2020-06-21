Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath’s survey for tickets may weigh heavy on party

BHOPAL: The BJP and the Congress have begun to brace up for the by-elections which are near.
MP Bypolls The Congress is also facing similar problems.
There are many ticket seekers for 24 constituencies where by-elections will be held.
MPCC president Kamal Nath clearly told the ticket-seekers that it would be distributed on the basis of a survey. Nath’s survey may spawn resentment among ticket aspirants.
Some of the party leaders, seeking tickets for two seats in Gwalior, created a ruckus in presence of former minister Tarun Bhanot on Saturday.
Ticket seekers are also visiting the residences of former minister Govind Singh, Ramniwas Rawat and those of other politicians.
Congress leaders from Gwalior, Chambal and other places visited the house of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for tickets.
Five to ten leaders from the place where by-polls will be held are demanding tickets. The Congress leaders are on pins and needles because of the demand.
Nath’s statement that tickets will be distributed on the basis of a survey has fuelled rebellion in the party in areas where by-elections will be held.
Nath wants to bring some leaders from the BJP to the Congress and field them from those seats.
In 2018, some BJP leaders lost elections. Premchand Guddu may be fielded from Sanwer and Ajay Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali. Similarly, Balendu Shukla is likely to be fielded from a seat in Gwalior.
Therefore, there is anger among the Congress leaders in those areas. As the Congress men have been fighting for years against those leaders who have been brought from the BJP they are opposed to giving tickets to the party-hoppers.
They also told the senior Congress leaders that they would find out an alternative way if they were deprived of tickets.
Those who have crossed over to the BJP have set their eyes on the ticket seekers.
If there is a revolt in the Congress, the former ministers will make all efforts to woo the rebels.
Since the Congress is acquainted with it, the party leaders are taking every step with caution.
According to former minister Govind Singh, the party has decided to distribute tickets on the basis of the survey.
Singh said all the leaders were deployed for by-elections, and the rest would be taken care of after the announcement of by-poll dates.
