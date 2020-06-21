Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath’s survey for tickets may weigh heavy on party

BHOPAL: The BJP and the Congress have begun to brace up for the by-elections which are near.

MP Bypolls The Congress is also facing similar problems.

There are many ticket seekers for 24 constituencies where by-elections will be held.

MPCC president Kamal Nath clearly told the ticket-seekers that it would be distributed on the basis of a survey. Nath’s survey may spawn resentment among ticket aspirants.

Some of the party leaders, seeking tickets for two seats in Gwalior, created a ruckus in presence of former minister Tarun Bhanot on Saturday.

Ticket seekers are also visiting the residences of former minister Govind Singh, Ramniwas Rawat and those of other politicians.