In Bhopal, 2 attack stall owner for tasteless chow mein, held

BHOPAL: Two men were arrested as they attacked a stall owner as they found the dish tasteless.

They attacked him with a rod after the chow mein was not spicy and started a verbal spat with him.

The incident occurred in Kolar on Saturday evening. According to Kolar police, the complainant Sandeep Shakya runs a chow mein stall in Sarwadharam area. The accused Balram and his brother had gone to eat chow mein there. However, after they found it less spicy and abused him. When he objected to it, they hit him with a rod.

The accused then fled the area leaving him bleeding. Shakya filed a police complaint and accused were booked. They were arrested from their houses from Sarwadharam area.