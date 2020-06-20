Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona crisis, free books, stationery for SC/ST students put on hold

Free books and stationery for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes for the academic session 2020-21 has been put on hold by the higher education department.

Corona pandemic has changed a lot of things, especially in education sector. All schools and colleges are closed despite ease in general lockdown. Exams in colleges across the state have been postponed. General promotion has been announced for students of first and second year.

Though University Grants Commission has announced new academic session for colleges and universities from September onwards but final decision has been left to the committees formed at university level.