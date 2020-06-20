Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona crisis, free books, stationery for SC/ST students put on hold

Free books and stationery for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes for the academic session 2020-21 has been put on hold by the higher education department.
Corona pandemic has changed a lot of things, especially in education sector. All schools and colleges are closed despite ease in general lockdown. Exams in colleges across the state have been postponed. General promotion has been announced for students of first and second year.
Though University Grants Commission has announced new academic session for colleges and universities from September onwards but final decision has been left to the committees formed at university level.
Considering uncertainty in the new academic session the higher education department has put buying of books and stationery meant for SC/ST students on hold. There are around 12 lakh students in colleges in Madhya Pradesh out of which nearly 40% come from the SC and ST category.
Students belonging to this category are provided free books in all subjects besides stationery including pen, copies and files etc.
The higher education department has sought details about such students from all colleges across the state but has asked the authorities to put the purchase for new session on hold.
Sources in the department indicate that the step could have been taken in view of budgetary constraints. The state government could not pass the budget in view of political development and vote on accounts was passed to meet the expenses. Proper budget is expected in the monsoon session, whose dates could be announced in the near future.
