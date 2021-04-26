Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal reports 12,869 active cases, the highest in a day so far

3 Covid patients die Morena due to disruption in O2 supply



After Jabalpur and Gwalior, now it is Morena where three Covid patients died at district hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply on Monday.

However, district administration denied any disruption of oxygen. It attributed the deaths to comorbidities. The victims have been identified as Dharmendra Bhadauraia, Virendra Jain and Mahendra Kulshrestha.

According to sources, oxygen supply was disrupted for 20 minutes in the ICU of district hospital. And it led to the death of three Covid patients. Immediately, administration swung into action and supplied oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

Morena collector Bakki Kartikeyan said, “There is no such disruption in oxygen supply. Those who died had other problems like heart problems and others died. We have maintained oxygen supply in hospitals. So it is wrong to say that deaths are due to oxygen supply disruption.”

Previously, Covid patients died in Jabalpur and Gwalior due to non-supply of oxygen. It had led major criticism in the state. Even in Bhopal, Covid patients had died in CITI Hospitals due to non-supply of oxygen.

Oxygen supply has been major issue in the state. Hospitals are struggling for the oxygen cylinders. However, administration is working round the clock to ensure the supply of oxygen.