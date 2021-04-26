Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal reports 12,869 active cases, the highest in a day so far

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported active cases 12,869, highest single day, in the state on Monday. Indore came second with 12591 active cases. With this the total active cases in the state reached to 92,534. The death toll in the state stood at 5221 with 88 new deaths.
Around 54,982 samples were sent for testing while 767 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 1841 corona cases and its tally wet to 1,03,592 and the toll to 1106. Bhopal corona tally went to 82,560.
Jabalpur reported 807 corona cases with 5842 active ones while Gwalior reported 1208 new cases with 9135 active cases.
Sagar and Khargone reported 226 corona cases each while their active cases are 1866 and 1073 respectively.
Ratlam reported 245 corona cases with 1430 active cases while Rewa reported 339 corona cases with 2312 active cases and Satna reported 242 corona cases with 1520 active cases.
Dhar reported 255 corona cases with 1295 active cases while Shivpuri reported 208 with 1571 active cases and Sehore reported 210 corona cases with 1405 active cases.
Chhattarpur reported 335 corona cases with 615 active cases while Neemuch reported 217 new cases with 960 active cases. Tikamgarh and Datia reported 199 freshcases each while their active cases are 1435 and 1282 respectively.
Betul reported 203 cases with 1671 active onses while Vidisha reported 198 new cases with 1883 active cases. Raisen reported 159 fresh corona cases with 1448 active ones while Jhabua reported 181 corona cases with 1314 active cases. Panna reported 187 new cases with 902 active cases.
3 Covid patients die Morena due to disruption in O2 supply
After Jabalpur and Gwalior, now it is Morena where three Covid patients died at district hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply on Monday.
However, district administration denied any disruption of oxygen. It attributed the deaths to comorbidities. The victims have been identified as Dharmendra Bhadauraia, Virendra Jain and Mahendra Kulshrestha.
According to sources, oxygen supply was disrupted for 20 minutes in the ICU of district hospital. And it led to the death of three Covid patients. Immediately, administration swung into action and supplied oxygen cylinders to the hospital.
Morena collector Bakki Kartikeyan said, “There is no such disruption in oxygen supply. Those who died had other problems like heart problems and others died. We have maintained oxygen supply in hospitals. So it is wrong to say that deaths are due to oxygen supply disruption.”
Previously, Covid patients died in Jabalpur and Gwalior due to non-supply of oxygen. It had led major criticism in the state. Even in Bhopal, Covid patients had died in CITI Hospitals due to non-supply of oxygen.
Oxygen supply has been major issue in the state. Hospitals are struggling for the oxygen cylinders. However, administration is working round the clock to ensure the supply of oxygen.
