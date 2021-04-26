Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore to distribute food packets to patients, police

Indore: With its mission to remain socially conscious and develop socially conscious leaders and managers, IIM Indore has taken yet another step to contribute to the well-being of the society even as its alumni have joined hands to help the needy find plasma donors during these times of Covid-19 crisis.

Under its Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR), the institute has decided to distribute 200 lunch and 200 dinner packets every day to the patients in the nearby hospitals and the police personnel deployed in both the police stations in the area.

Sharing his thoughts about the initiative, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, "We at IIM Indore have always strived to make a positive impact on the society in general and we have now embarked on a mission of reaching out to the sick and needy. In these times, the hospitals are full and patients cannot meet their family members. Hence, to ensure that they receive nutritious meals, we will provide food packets to all the patients undergoing treatment in the nearby hospitals."