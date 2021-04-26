Madhya Pradesh: Sonkatch legislator donates Rs 50 lakh for oxygen plant from his fund in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma donated Rs 50 lakh from the legislative fund on Sunday for an oxygen plant to be set up in Pipalrawan.

There have been numerous incidents wherein patients have died due to lack of oxygen. Recently, there have been 3 deaths in the area as oxygen was not made available to patients on time.

Former MLA Rajendra Verma had informed Sajjan Verma about the miserable condition in hospitals due to lack of oxygen through a letter. The letter was circulated in media.

As a result, Sajjan Singh Verma recommended release of Rs 50 lakh from MLA fund for an oxygen generation plant in a letter written to Dewas district collector on April 25.