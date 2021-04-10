Madhya Pradesh: Markets close at 6 pm in Pipalrawan following constant appeals by administration

Pipalrawan (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): The markets closed here at 6 pm on Friday following state government’s orders to observe lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

Naib Tehsildar and Municipal Council Administrator Abhishek Chaurasia made an announcement while moving around the town with an appeal to close business establishments.

Besides, police station incharge Amit Singh Jadon moved around with similar appeal. They all appealed to residents to stay in their houses during the lockdown period. Municipal Council Revenue Inspector Rajendra Yadav, sanitation incharge Ajesh Dumane, Patwari Mahendra Yadav and municipal council and police personnel accompanied them.