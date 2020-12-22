Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, four injured critically as jeep and motorcycle collide on Pipalrawan state highway

Sonkatch (Dewas district): Two people were killed and four were seriously injured when a jeep hit a motorcycle on Pipalrawan state highway at about 9.45 pm on Monday.

According to the information, a jeep that was going to Pipalrawan from Bhopal collided head on with a motorcycle that was coming from Pipalrawan, Sonkatch. The collision led to death of motorcycle driver Mukesh, son of Bhairu Singh, and jeep driver Bhaiya Lal, son of Asik, 45, on the spot. The three other passengers in the jeep and the pillion rider of motorcycle received severe injuries. Pipalrawan police and SDOP visited the accident spot. The seriously injured were referred to the district hospital.

All the four passengers of the jeep, including the deceased belong to Bhopal.The motorcycle rider was from Eklera Mataji village of Sonkatch. Postmortem was conducted in the government hospital of Sonkatch.