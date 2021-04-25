As corona crisis deepens in Madhya Pradesh, 270 oxygen-supported beds added

BHOPAL: Health department has added 270 oxygen-supported beds in various hospitals, but their operation depends on availability of oxygen. In all, 120 beds will be available in Bima Hospital, Sonagiri, which has been converted into a Covid Care Centre. Dr Sanjay Gupta is heading the hospital. Similarly 50 beds were started in Red Cross which has been converted into Covid Care Centre. Red Cross has stopped treatment to non-Covid patients. Hundred beds have been increased in AIIMS after they had announced that they would be unable to admit any more patients as all the beds were full.

Following the announcement, DME minister Vishwas Sarang visited and took stock of the facilities and decided to increase the beds. There were 500 beds including 200 beds in ICU at AIIMS. But now 100 more beds have been added to hospital’s ICU. This will be a big help to Covid patients. The remaining beds are also oxygen-supported.

According to AIIMS administration, once a Covid patient is admitted here, his bed remains occupied for at least 15 days. Hardly two to three patients are discharged every day. Besides, 310 isolation beds were opened at Bhopal Railway station’s platform no-6. These are isolation wards so there is no facility of oxygen.

‘Insufficient oxygen’

"There are 50 beds but we are using only 20 due to insufficient supply of oxygen. Ventilators consume a lot of oxygen," said Ashutosh Purohit, chairman, Red Cross Society.