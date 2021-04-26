Madhya Pradesh: Patients at mercy of Covid as doctors go missing from duty in Sardarpur

When inquired about the doctors, it was found that BMO Sheela Mujalda and Dr ML Jain had gone to Mohankheda situated Covid Care Centre. People said that no one at the hospital was willing to answer as to when the doctor would come to hospital. Villagers said that instead of going home, they decided to wait outside the hospital hoping for medical treatment the next day.

As all beds are occupied, patients are being administered drip either outside the hospital or in the four-wheeler in which they had reached the hospital.

Attempts to contact block medical officer Sheela Mujalda failed after repeated attempts as she neither picked the phone nor replied to messages.

When Free Press contacted Dhar district chief medical and health officer Jitendra Choudhary and raised absence of duty doctors at the hospital, he accepted that it was unacceptable and promised to look into the matter.

Choudhary said that enough doctors were deployed at the government hospital and would call chief block medical officer (CBMO) to know the reason about absence of doctor on night duty from the hospital. He promised to initiate strict action if the doctor on duty failed to explain his absence.

On drip being administered to patient in car at government hospital premises, Choudhary said that enough space and facility was available at Sardarpur Community Health Centre. Hence he would also inquire as to why drip had to be administered to a patient in car.