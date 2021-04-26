Indore: Janta curfew in the city set for extension, breaking coronavirus chain is necessary, says minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore: The Janta curfew which was imposed to curb the steep rise in Covid cases may be extended after April 30. This was hinted by the Water Resources Minister, Tulsiram Silawat, and Collector Manish Singh. Talking to reporters at Residency, Silawat said Janta Curfew has been imposed by the people, for the people. It is necessary to break the Corona virus chain. But, this would be possible, when people remain indoors and venture out only in case of utmost importance. The outcome of Janta Curfew has been favourable, he said. This was corroborated by Collector Singh.



FIR against corona +ve patients who roam freely



"If Corona positive patients are found wandering on the roads instead of being on home quarantine, FIRs will be lodged against them," said Collector Singh. "By roaming openly, they are devastating the society and are acting like enemies of the state. They must either stay put at home or enrol themselves at Maa Ahilya Covid Care Center, but not wander in the open," he said.