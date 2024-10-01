 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express Among 22 Trains Cancelled Between October 2 To 12; Check List
Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express Among 22 Trains Cancelled Between October 2 To 12; Check List

During this period, work of third line connectivity will also be done under Pre -NI and NI -commissioning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Indian Railways | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 22 trains have been cancelled due to the yard remodeling work ongoing at Madhya Pradesh's Birsinghpur railway station. The project aims to connect the Birsinghpur railway station to the third line in Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway. During this period, work of third line connectivity will also be done under Pre -NI and NI -commissioning.

These trains will remain cancelled between October 2 to 12.

Trains cancelled from initial dates originating/terminating from WCR

 1) Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express departing from Bhopal from October 2 to  October 12 will remain cancelled.

 2) Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express departing from Bilaspur to  October 10 will remain cancelled.

 3) Train number 11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express departing from Jabalpur from October 2 to October 11 will remain cancelled.

 4) Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express departing from Ambikapur from October 3 to October 12 will remain cancelled.

 5) Train number 18247 Bilaspur-Rewa Express departing from Bilaspur  to October 9 will remain cancelled.

6) Train number 18248 Rewa-Bilaspur Express leaving from Rewa from October  2 to  October 10 will remain cancelled.

 7) Train number 11751 Rewa-Chirmiri Express leaving from Rewa on October 4, October 7, October  09 and October 11 will remain cancelled.

 8) Train number 11752 Chirmiri-Rewa Express leaving from Chirmiri on October 5, October 8, October 10 and October 12 will remain cancelled.

 9) Train number 06617 Katni-Chirmiri Express leaving from Katni from October 2 to  October 11  will remain cancelled.

 10) Train number 06618 Chirmiri-Katni Express leaving from Chirmiri from October 3 to  October 12  will remain cancelled.

Trains passing through WCR

 11) Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express leaving from Indore to  October 12  will remain cancelled.

 12) Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express leaving from Bilaspur October 11 will remain cancelled.

 13) Train number 12535 Lucknow-Raipur Garib Rath Express leaving from Lucknow on October 3, October 7 and  October 10 will remain cancelled.

 14) Train number 12536 Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath Express leaving from Raipur on October  4, October 8 and  October 11 will remain cancelled.

 15) Train number 22867 Durg-Nazmuddin Express leaving from Durg on October 4, October 8 and  October 11 will remain cancelled.

 16) Train number 22868 Nizamuddin-Durg Express leaving from Nizamuddin on October 5, October 09 and  October 12 will remain cancelled.

 17) Train number 18203 Durg-Kanpur Express leaving from Durg on October 6 and  October 8 will remain cancelled.

 18) Train number 18204 Kanpur-Durg Express leaving from Kanpur on October 7 and  October 9 will remain cancelled.

 19) Train number 18213 Durg-Ajmer Express leaving from Durg on October 6 will remain cancelled.

 20) Train number 18214 Ajmer-Durg Express leaving from Ajmer on  October 7 will remain cancelled.

 21) Train number 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express leaving from Durg on October  3 and October 10 will remain cancelled.

 22) Train number 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express leaving from Nautanwa on October 5 and  October 12 will remain cancelled.

Diverted trains:-

 1) Train number 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will depart from its originating station from October 02 to  October 10 and will go to its destination via the diverted route via Katni-Jabalpur-Kachpura-Nainpur instead of its scheduled route.

2) Train number 15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will depart from its originating station from October  02 to  October 10  and will go to its destination via Nainpur-Kachpura-Jabalpur-Katni via a diverted route instead of its scheduled route.

