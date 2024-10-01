MP TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Exam Centres, Application Fees & More

MP TET 2024 | Official Website

Starting today, October 1, the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or MP TET 2024, application procedure will be opened by the Employees Selection Board (ESB) Madhya Pradesh. October 15 is the deadline for test application submissions. Candidates who meet the requirements can register for the test at esb.mp.gov.in.

The notification states that the application correction window will be open until October 20.

Many cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Balaghat, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Neemuch, Ratlam, Sidhi, and Ujjain, will host exam centres.

The MP TET qualification is lifetime valid. It is not necessary for candidates who passed the 2020 edition to retake the test. For teaching posts, TET-qualified candidates must take additional recruiting exams.

How to apply?

-Check out the MPPEB's official webpage at https://esb.mp.gov.in.

-Click the "Apply Online" link after navigating to the "MP TET 2024" announcement.

-If you are a new user, register or sign in with your current login information.

-Carefully and precisely complete the online application form.

-Before submitting, carefully review your application.

-Download a copy of the receipt for the application form for your documentation.

MP TET 2024

The exam is scheduled to start on November 10 and last for two hours and thirty minutes. It will be held in two shifts, with the first one starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m., and the second one from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can report between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the first shift, and between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the second shift.