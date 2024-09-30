Maharashtra TET 2024 Online Applications Close Today; Apply At mahatet.in

Representative Image

The online application process for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maharashtra TET 2024) will close today, September 30, according to the Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website, mahatet.in. The fee payment window will also close today.

Registrations for the test began on September 9, and the council will soon release admit cards for the exam, which will be available for download from October 28 to November 10 on mahatet.in. The first paper of Maharashtra TET is scheduled for November 11, from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

How to Apply for Maharashtra TET 2024:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra TET, mahatet.in.

Click on the login tab and select ‘New registration of candidate.’

Fill out the registration form to obtain your login details.

Log in to your account.

Provide the requested information.

Upload your documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form.

Save the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.

Maharashtra TET 2024 Application Fee:

For either Paper 1 or Paper 2 (only one paper):

Scheduled Caste (SC): ₹700

Scheduled Tribe (ST): ₹700

Handicapped candidates (40% or more): ₹700

Other candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, open categories): ₹1,000

For both Paper 1 and Paper 2:

Scheduled Caste (SC): ₹900

Scheduled Tribe (ST): ₹900

Handicapped candidates (40% or more): ₹900

Other candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, open categories): ₹1,200

For further information, candidates can check the official website.