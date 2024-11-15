 IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A Week; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A Week; Check Details

IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A Week; Check Details

The Kolkata flight was initially planned to operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tickets had already been sold for the route, and its launch was seen as a significant addition to the Bhopal air network.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Services Scheduled To Start From November 29; Goa Flights Also Reduced To Six Days | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital's sky-high ambitions faced a major setback after IndiGo Airlines cancelled its decision to start Bhopal-Kolkata flight service from November 29. The airline will no longer operate flights on this route. 

This move by IndiGo has disappointed many passengers, particularly since the Kolkata service was highly demanded.

Also, the daily flight between Bhopal and Goa, scheduled to start from December 1, will now be available six days a week instead of all seven, as decided earlier. 

Read Also
Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train For 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' To Depart From Indore On December 16
article-image

Fly Big flights can start from Nov 25

FPJ Shorts
Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin NOT Shelved, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Says 'It Took Us 3 Years To Script It'
Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin NOT Shelved, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Says 'It Took Us 3 Years To Script It'
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why

Meanwhile, Fly Big Airlines is expected to start between Bhopal and Rewa from November 25, instead of November 15 (date announced earlier). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved slots for Fly Big from November 18, and hence, the operations are expected to begin from November 25.

Read Also
Pizza At Gunpoint: Rowdy Youth Fires Gunshots In Cafe After Staff Refuses To Take His Order Late...
article-image

Operational problems from Bhopal 

According to Raja Bhoj Airport Director Ramji Awasthi, IndiGo has cancelled its slot for the Bhopal-Kolkata route, which was allocated earlier. He said IndiGo had taken this step due to operational reasons. 

In the past two years, both IndiGo and Fly Big have introduced flights to cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, however, both were discontinued later. Similarly, SpiceJet had launched bookings for a Chennai route four years ago but cancelled the service before it began.

The Kolkata flight was initially planned to operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tickets had already been sold for the route, and its launch was seen as a significant addition to the Bhopal air network. The airline's last-minute cancellation has left passengers seeking alternative travel options. The authorities are now exploring options to bring in other airlines. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 73% IAS Officers Shunted In 10 Months; One List Issued Every Five Days
article-image

Schedule for Bhopal-Goa Flights Starting December 1:

Flight No. 6E-366

Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Departure: Bhopal - 1:00 pm, Arrival Goa - 2:50 pm

Flight No. 6E-5755

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Departure: Bhopal - 7:10 pm, Arrival Goa - 8:50 pm

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A...

IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A...

MP Saral Kavita Samman Awardee Bhagwati Prasad Kulshreshtha Dies After Bulls Hit His Scooter;...

MP Saral Kavita Samman Awardee Bhagwati Prasad Kulshreshtha Dies After Bulls Hit His Scooter;...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Cash Reward To Man For Saving Lives Of 7 Family Members Met With Car...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Cash Reward To Man For Saving Lives Of 7 Family Members Met With Car...

Madhya Pradesh: 73% IAS Officers Shunted In 10 Months; One List Issued Every Five Days

Madhya Pradesh: 73% IAS Officers Shunted In 10 Months; One List Issued Every Five Days

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar